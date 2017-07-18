Hmm, something's not quite right.

Sophie Gradon had her fair share of ups and downs during her time in Love Island in 2016.

Her relationship with fellow islander Tom Powell was quite turbulent to say the least and the pair split after a few months of dating in the ‘real world’.

Sophie has since found love with another Love Island contestant in the form of Ashley Ienco.

Now you may not remember him as being part of the 2016 cast as his appearance lasted all of 5 minutes.

But the couple have found love and have been dating since May this year.

And Sophie has set tongues wagging with her latest Instagram snap.

Fans went crazy as she uploaded a pic of her in, er, a wedding dress looking very loved up with a suited and booted gent.

Something you want to tell us Soph?

The caption simply reads: ‘What a perfect day. Thank you so much @beamishhall #shotgun’

What a perfect day 👰🤵🏻Thank you so much @beamishhall 💜 #shotgun A post shared by Sophie Gradon (@sophiegradon) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

And fans were quick to congratulate the reality star, with one writing: ‘Omg you kept that quiet @sophiegradon xxx congratulations to you both, stunning dress btw xxx’

Whilst a second said: ‘Awww congratulations to you both @sophiegradon, amazing how different your life change from last year being in love island. Xxxx’

And a third added: ‘@sophiegradon congratulations to you both your dress is lush. Looks like the weather was perfect too. Xxx’

Meanwhile other eagle eyed fans were rather suspicious of Sophie’s ‘shotgun’ wedding, with one user quick to point out: ‘It’s not even her fella. This is a photo shoot x’

Another added: ‘I want to believe this, but im not sure?!’

Whilst one user simply wrote: ‘It’s a photo shoot.’

And it seems like they were right, with a representative of Sophie’s telling The Sun: ‘The pictures are from a bridal photoshoot.’

Oh no! It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for that Love Island wedding.

But with the Sophie and Ashley looking very much in love, hopefully we won’t have long to wait.