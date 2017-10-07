Love Island’s Gabby Allen is in talks to host workshops at her old studios

It’s no secret that fitness instructor turned reality star Gabby Allen had a body- confidence wobble when she was on Love Island.

Viewers of the ITV2 show will remember she sobbed when she told boyfriend Marcel Somerville that she ‘felt unattractive compared to the other girls in the villa’, and declared that she wanted a boob job.

Fast-forward two months and we can reveal that although Gabby is still unhappy with her shape, she is set to give Lean in 15 guru Joe Wicks a run for his money by hosting her own fitness workshops – followed by a bootcamp in 2018.

The 25-year-old, who has just launched her own Gabby x Quiz clothing collection, spilled, ‘I’m in talks to go back to some of the [fitness] studios I used to work at to do some workshops and for next year I’ve got talks about doing bootcamps – maybe I’m the new Joe Wicks!’

Gabby, who has just moved in with her Blazin’ Squad beau, admits that although she loves her newfound fame, ‘fitness is my passion. I loved teaching, so I miss it. I love my life now too – but it was good for me as well. I was in such good shape.’

But these days, Gabby has been non-stop doing personal appearances and promoting her new clothing range and admits her hectic schedule is taking its toll on her diet. ‘Because I’m always on the move, I think today is the first time I’ve actually done a food shop,’ she explained.

And while Gabby has ruled herself out of the New Year celebrity fitness DVD race, she has set her sights on having her own fitness app. ‘I’d rather be doing something that’s ongoing and accessible – maybe an app,’ she said.

The clothing collection is available at www.quizclothing.co.uk and in store.