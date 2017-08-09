This Love Island star just announced some MAJOR reunion news!

Sounds like this is going to be pretty special

With Love Island proving to be the biggest TV show of the summer (and possibly EVER for some ardent fans), many viewers just aren’t satisfied with last month’s reunion show and would love to see another get-together happen for the Islanders.

Well thankfully one loveable star of the villa, Marcel Somerville, has announced some BIG news to his fans involving reuniting with his old friends – but sorry LI fans, it’s actually Blazin’ Squad who are getting back together rather than the reality stars.

Yep, Marcel and six of his fellow Squad members have revealed that they’re reforming to perform a special one-off show at London’s Koko on 26 November – eek!

The boys appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to confirm the news and revealed that they’re planning to start rehearsals as soon as this week.

‘Thanks to Marce for bringing it back!’ one of the boys said of the Squad’s revival.

Marcel – known as Rocky B in the band – will perform with Lee Bailey (Krazy), Chris McKeckney (Melo-D), Sam Foulkes (Spike-E), Ollie Georgiou (Freek), Stuart Baker (Reepa) and Tom Beasley (Tommy B) at the gig.

Three of the lads – Kenzie, James Murray (Flava) and Mustafa Omer (Strider) – aren’t listed as taking part in the comeback show.

When quizzed by GMB hosts Jeremy Kyle and Kate Garraway on where the other members of the group were, the remaining boys explained that they’re ‘doing their thing’.

And there’s clearly no hard feelings as Marcel posted a group photo of all ten Blazin’ Squad members just one week ago.

In the beginning there were 2 decks and a microphone, in the end the #blazinsquad stood alone. For the first time in 10 years all 10 of us in one place. #reunion A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

If you’re keen to see the boys perform the likes of Crossroads and Flip Reverse one again, tickets for the reunion show go on sale on 10 August at 9am.

Meanwhile the gig wasn’t the only exciting bombshell Marcel dropped during the lads’ GMB appearance as he also opened up about how his romance with Gabby Allen is faring in the outside world – and it’s VERY positive!

When asked if Gabs could be ‘the one’, a smiling Marcel replied: ‘I definitely feel like she’s the one, yeah.’

Awww. Things are certainly going well in Marcel’s world right now!

As for that actual Love Island reunion, viewers will be pleased to hear that there’s a sort-of thing happening as Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes have landed their very own reality show together. Good enough for us!