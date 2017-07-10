Love Island stars have secretly found a VERY saucy use for their phones

Well THIS is a bit cheeky

Love Island doesn’t exactly shy away from showing us what the couples get up to in the bedroom but it turns out there’s something equally saucy happening away from the cameras…

It’s been reported that the cheeky Islanders have started using their phones to send each other X-rated messages, despite the fact that the devices are mainly meant for receiving texts from show bosses.

‘It’s given the show a whole new twist,’ a source says. ‘The phones are meant to be there for the producers to text the islanders with messages about tasks, dates and re-couplings.

‘But the contestants are treating them like their own personal phones back at home. Some of the gang have taken some very naughty photos of themselves and sent them to their other halves.

‘And the messages have been very racy too. It’s got everyone steamed up.’

Ooh-er. It’s thought that the trend has also allowed those who haven’t had sex on the programme – such as Camilla Thurlow and Gabby Allen, who are romancing Jamie Jewitt and Marcel Somerville respectively – to still get a bit frisky with their other halves.

The insider tells the Daily Star: ‘For the shy ones like Camilla and Gabby who claim they won’t have sex on telly, it means they can text their boys and tell them what they’d like to do once they get off the island.’

This steamy revelation comes after former Islander Harley Judge revealed last month just what the contestants can and can’t use their phones for.

Stars of the show are given the special devices when they arrive and Harley says they have an ‘island chat’ where they can message each other.

They’re also able to take pictures, something that landed Marcel in trouble last week when Gabby spotted snaps of him with other girls during the boys’ stay at a separate villa on Chris Hughes’ phone.

And whilst there’s Wi-Fi at the venue, producers insist that the contestants don’t have access to it so can’t have a snoop through Instagram or Twitter on their mobiles.

Not gonna lie, we TOTALLY want to be hooked up to that Islanders’ group chat.