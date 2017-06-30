‘Imagine if she’d opened her legs!’ Love Island fans react to Stephen Bear’s crude Camilla Thurlow jibe

Has Bear gone too far?!

Yup, he’s gone and done it again. Reality star, Stephen Bear has managed to offend a load of people with another outrageous comment.

Is anyone surprised any more?

But this time the Celebrity Big Brother winner seemed to go too far when he hit out at Love Island favourite, Camilla Thurlow with a VERY rude tweet.

Tuning into the latest episode – along with the rest of the nation – Bear watched on as 27-year-old Camilla broke down over her ex, Jonny Mitchell‘s new relationship with Tyla Carr.

However, as we were all tearing up with Cam, Charlotte Crosby’s boyfriend decided to Tweet: ‘Stop crying… imagine what would of happened if she opened her legs.’

And former Love Islander, Alex Bowen even liked it!

Erm… ouch! Now, Camilla was pretty clear that she wanted to take her romance with Jonny slowly and the pair had only kissed a few times but seemed to be growing closer everyday.

That was until Jonny decided to cause outrage among the nation and ditch his partner in favour of newcomer, Tyla.

So unsurprisingly, following Camilla’s heartbreak fans were quick to criticise Bear’s tweet with one writing: ‘wonder what your mum would make of this language’.

Another hit back: ‘No she just has class and morals. Jonny is a snake @ stephen_bear would be to but he is funny and can get away with it’.

A third agreed: ‘Nothing wrong with a little self respect.’

And a fourth fumed: ‘using @ CamillaThurlow to try and be relevant again go on strictly or something. Absolute melt’. Yikes!

