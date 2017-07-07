This islander's ex is NOT happy!

Love Island‘s Theo Campbell has only been a villa resident for a couple of days, but he has already found himself involved in some serious drama and now things could be getting worse for the islander!

Theo has definitely ruffled some feathers since his arrival on the island after trying to pursue Alex Beattie’s lady Montana Brown, the newbie then decided to move onto Tyla Carr much to the annoyance of her beau Jonny Mitchell.

Things reached a tense boiling point in Thursday night’s episode after Jonny confronted Theo about his ‘snakey’ behaviour. Awks!

And now it seems like things are going to get a lot worse for Theo as his ex girlfriend Chloe Demaret has released some messages exposing his alleged game plan. Eeeeeeek!

Chloe took to Twitter on Thursday night to post a string of screenshots of messages she claims she exchanged with the Love Island hunk prior to him entering the villa.

In the texts, Theo tells Chloe ‘I just want you to wait for me,’ going on to reveal his plan for the reality show by writing: ‘I’m only going for the payday.’

Sharing the screenshots, Chloe tweeted: ‘”You’re not going to see me with any girl anywhere I promise” only on national TV wasn’t going to do this but I’m fuming #loveisland’

In one of the messages Theo appears to breaking up with Chloe, writing: ‘This is just why I need to find a way out of this by myself. You’re not going to see me with any other girl anywhere I promise. That really isn’t the reason and I know you think it is.’

In another message Theo appears to state his intentions for his Love Island stint writing, ‘I’m only going in for the payday’ he adds: ‘Relax it will be funny.’ Yikes!

Theo is yet to find a lady in the villa, but with the aftermath of his argument with Jonny and the impending arrival of new girl George Harrison we’re sure Friday night’s show will be explosive!

Watch this space!