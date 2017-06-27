Quick, someone get the TOWIE cameras rolling...

Chloe Crowhurst and Sam Gowland are the latest Love Island stars to be dumped from the island, after their co-stars voted them as the least compatible.

But they seem determined not to let that stop their blossoming romance – with Chloe revealing on Instagram hours after their exit that she’s taking him back to her hometown of Essex.

Posting a snap of them at the airport, Chloe wrote: ‘What an incredible experience, wouldn’t of changed it for the world! Essex bound with this handsome one.’

When Chloe first entered the villa her ex-boyfriend – and TOWIE star – Jon Clark accused her dumping her for the show, but she took to Twitter this afternoon to have her say.

She posted grabs of a text conversation between her and Jon, insisting he was the one who cheated ‘numerous times’ during their relationship and that she was ‘100% single’ before Love Island.

In one of the messages Chloe told Jon she ‘went on the show to grow as a person, learn about myself and get away from a cheat and someone who mentally abused me. I understand you are angry at me but you really can’t be when our relationship was over.’

Chloe added: ‘I’m glad you’re happy and enjoying trying to make me feel worthless.’ The drama. Something tells us it won’t be long before she gets the chance to say all of that Jon’s face.

Essex isn’t very big, so place your bets now on Chloe and Sam bumping into Jon. At the Sugar Hut. In full view of TOWIE cameramen…