The Love Island drama continues...

Love Island might have finished over a week ago, but that hasn’t stopped us thinking about it, talking about it and generally missing it every waking moment since.

And after Sunday night’s reunion show gave us a much needed dose of villa action, it hasn’t done much to curb our obsession.

Especially following the bombshell that host, Caroline Flack and ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis could be about to make the most unexpected LI couple, EVER.

But after the pair were spotted looking very cosy at the reunion after party, there’s one lady who’s apparently not too happy about it – and that’s Tyla Carr.

If you watched the ITV2 hit show – which, let’s face it you probably did – Tyla and Mike coupled up before they were swiftly voted out as the least popular couple.

Despite agreeing to give their relationship a shot, less than a week later things turned a little sour when Mike admitted he didn’t want to pursue a relationship – leaving the exes avoiding each other at the Reunion party. Awks!

But following reports that Tyla was ‘fuming’ after being ditched by Mike, now the 24-year-old has hit back with a VERY sassy Twitter message.

Writing to her 55k followers, Tyla said: ‘How can someone break a heart they never had’, followed by a cheeky wink face.

And the former Islander’s fans were quick to reply, with one writing: ‘You can’t! Your incredibly strong and you don’t need to justify yourself. I really feel for you.’

While another wrote: ‘You’re worth so much more than him you’re lovely!’

And a third added: ‘He was called ‘muggy’ Mike for a reason Tyla. Can do 1000x better’.

Following the dramatic AfterSun Afterparty, rumours started circulating that Mike and Caroline had grown closer after posting a load of cosy selfies on Instagram.

And despite getting everyone else VERY excited, apparently it didn’t sit very well with Essex lady, Tyla.

‘Tyla told pals that she was pretty mad because Mike had ditched her so he could pursue other girls – including Caroline,’ a source told The Sun.



‘She wasn’t that happy to find out Mike’s been sending flirty messages to Caroline.’ Hmm interesting…