The reality star's first shot at fame was over a year ago...

We’re still desperately trying to fill a Love Island shaped hole in our evenings ever since the nation’s favourite match-making show came to a dramatic end on Monday night.

Are we actually going to have to make social plans now?

But just as we were about to climb into bed and dream about tuna melts and baskets full of eggs, a familiar face popped up on our screens in the form of Tyla Carr.

Yup, it’s only been a few days since the brunette beauty was brutally dumped from the villa alongside ‘muggy’ Mike Thalassitis, but it turns out Tyla actually appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyla’s first stab at a TV career was filmed over a year ago, but in a repeat aired last night viewers watched on as the model sat down for an evening with her date, Bobby.

Oh yeah, and his mum…

The bubbly star was left confused after pony-tail clad Bobby introduced himself and his mother, who was perched beside him with a beaming grin.

But the date’s decision to bring along his parent wasn’t the only thing which baffled viewers, as Tyla was heard telling the show: ‘I am a massive family person.

‘He has to be a family man. I think if someone’s a family man they are loyal.

‘They are good with kids or want kids and that’s the life I want.’

Which Twitter users thought sounded completely different to the reality star who stole Jonny Mitchell off Camilla Thurlow and then swiftly dumped him for ‘muggy’ Mike.

‘Tyla from love island was on first dates and she seemed like a different person’, one viewer quipped.

While another blasted: ‘Tyla said she’s a nanny & wants a family man on First Dates. Then goes for Muggy Mike and says she’s a model on Love Island PAHAHHA’.

And a third added: ‘Just seeing Tyla on a old episode of first dates.. she’s full of crap even on this show’.

Ouch! And they weren’t the only ones to lay into the Essex lady…

Eeek! Romance clearly didn’t blossom with her date, but luckily things have improved for Tyla’s love life as she was recently rumoured to have bedded new beau, Mike as soon as she left the villa last week.

‘Mike and Tyla had sex at the first opportunity they could, and were all over each other as soon as they got back to the hotel,’ a source told The Sun.

Ooo la la, we wonder if Bobby was watching the show?