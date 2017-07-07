The reality star's dad is taking drastic action

We’ve all been watching the dramatic scenes unfold inside the Love Island villa this year, but now it looks like one of the Islanders is facing even MORE drama back here in the UK.

Yup, while Tyla Carr has been busy sunning herself and cosying up to former Jomilla member, Jonny Mitchell – her dad has revealed he’s planning on hiring his daughter bodyguards when she returns.

Apparently the 24-year-old has been receiving death threats online following her confession that she had an affair with a married man.

Now, Tyla was pretty honest about her past relationship and opened up about the heartache she faced on a date with newbie, Theo Campbell on Wednesday – admitting that she never knew her ex had a wife OR another girlfriend.

Despite the model’s honesty, Twitter trolls soon turned on her and branded Tyla a ‘home wrecker’. Errr… ouch!

And it turns out that reality star’s dad, Johnny is so worried about the online hate she’s getting, that he plans to recruit security once she leaves the villa.

‘I’m concerned for her safety,’ he told the Mirror.

‘But I can enlist security for any of her work and appearances. We have the contacts for that – I used to run a club in London.

‘Of course I worry but these are brainless morons. Anyone who does that [posts online] hasn’t got the balls to do anything.’

Speaking about the abuse his daughter has received, Johnny continued: ‘I don’t ever get tempted to respond, because why should I lower myself to their level? They’re idiots. People love to hate.’

Before adding: ‘The guy insisted he was separated. He told her he’d moved out of his family home. She dumped him as soon as she realised.

‘She thinks it’s disgusting for women to have affairs with married men.’

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time Love Island viewers have hit out at Tyla after she snogged Jonny just minutes after he dumped heartbroken Camilla Thurlow. Eeeek!

But her dad was also quick to defend her actions and gave his take on their controversial relationship, adding: ‘Tyla has been unfortunate. She’s a normal, nice, sweet girl. Jonny and Camilla were going nowhere – people don’t realise that.’

Hmm… Well after Jonny was recently slammed for his EPIC argument with new boy Theo – we’re not sure the public agree.