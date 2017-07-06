It seems that something else kept them busy...





There’s not very much that’s going to make us miss Love Island at the moment.

Heck, we’re leaving dinner reservations early, rescheduling birthday parties and even faking sore throats just so we don’t have to miss the villa’s dramatic goings on.

But during Wednesday night’s episode of the show, the Internet went into meltdown for another reason as reality pro, Rob Kardashian launched into an explosive rant about mother of his daughter, Blac Chyna.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star accused his on-off girlfriend of cheating on him and shared a series of photos seemingly showing her in the nude.

Rob’s Instagram account was suspended shortly after his tirade began, so he moved things on to Twitter where the drama kept on going.

And, as Rob continued to share intimate details of his private life, Love Island fans found themselves torn between watching the show or following Kim Kardashian‘s younger brother on the social networking site – taking to Twitter themselves to share their anguish.

One user wrote: ‘I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO #RobKardashian OR #loveisland.’

Another added: ‘The only time Ad breaks were ever wanted: when rob kardashian is going off and love island is on.’

A third commented: ‘Gonna have to watch love island again after being distracted with all the rob kardashain and blac chyna shenanigans’.

While a fourth admitted: ‘This whole Rob & Chyna drama made me miss the first 10 minutes of #LoveIsland.’

Even the stars got involved as Geordie Shore‘s Chloe Ferry and TOWIE star, Lauren Pope also weighed in on the drama.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Rob was slammed by his social media followers on Wednesday after posting the explicit nude pictures of his daughter’s mum.