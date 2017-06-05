Sun, sex, and… sickness?

When you think of Love Island, what springs to mind? A load of young, hot singletons getting frisky in a HUGE villa purely for our entertainment, right?

So when you’re heading to Majorca to take part in a reality show famed for it’s attractive contestants, an outbreak of the norovirus isn’t exactly what you expect.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Unfortunately for this year’s lucky lads and ladies, this could be exactly what they’re facing as several cases of sickness and diarrhoea have hit the island. Nice…

The hit TV show is set to return for its third series on Monday night (eeek) but producers are worried it could swiftly be ruined if the nasty bug sweeping Majorca manages to catch up with the LI folk.

And it looks like ITV bosses have gone to extreme lengths to try and ward off any infection – which can often spread faster in hot climates – as they’ve reportedly been going around the villa covering all contestants and crew in anti-bacterial and anti-viral hand gels. Very sexy…

More: Who is Love Island’s hilarious narrator Iain Stirling? Everything you need to know…

‘Infection spreads fast in a hot climate and it would ruin months of planning,’ a source told the Daily Star.

‘The show is about sexy young people hooking up in the sun – vomiting or diarrhoea would not be a good look.’



It’s hard to disagree with that…

Anyway, norovirus outbreak aside, this year’s series of the ITV2 reality show has been tipped to be the most action-packed yet especially considering some of the contestants have been caught up in a load of off-screen drama already.

Yup, we’re obviously talking about new contestant Chloe Crowhurst facing a load of angry accusations from our very own TOWIE star, Jon Clark, who claims she secretly jetted off to take part in the show despite them still being a couple.