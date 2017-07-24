Love Island's not over just yet...

Ah, Love Island has been part of our daily lives for months now and with Monday night’s final nearly upon us *SOBS* we just don’t know what to do.

The hit ITV show has had us hooked from the start, the gossiping, shock dumpings, crazy re-couplings and a whole lotta romance has made us ditch our social lives for the dramz of the villa.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Eek! Love Island’s Montana Brown FINALLY gets to read Gabby Allen’s shady text

In Sunday night’s episode it was revealed that Alex Beattie and Montana Brown were the final couple to face the boot after they received the least amount of public votes.

That leaves us with four fab couples in the grand finale – Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davis and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

And in the latest instalment of Love Island: Aftersun, presenter Caroline Flack announced the news we were all dying to hear.

There WILL be a reunion show. Eeeek!

Caroline confirmed the news that we will indeed be seeing the islanders once more, she said: ‘Before you start suffering withdrawal symptoms fear not, next week we’ll be reuniting every single islander from this year for a spectacular Love Island reunion show.’

That’s EVERY SINGLE islander, which means we can watch all the dramz unfold as the islanders reunite.

Including the moment that Tyla Carr and Jonny Mitchell come face to face, after she said she’d wait for him then ditched him for Mike Thalasittis. AWKS!

It’s safe to say that we cannot wait that it’ll be back on our screens on July 30th, and we’re not the only ones…

One viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘Looking forward to seeing all the islanders on the reunion to see who’s hooked up etc # loveisland’

A second added: ‘I nearly peed myself with excitement when Caroline Flack said there’s a reunion show next Sunday # loveislandaftersun # loveisland’

A third said: ‘Omg – is it sad that I’m ridiculously excited about the #LoveIsland reunion show?! Wahhhhh!’

Even though we’re gutted to say bye to our fave summer show, at least it’s going out with a bang.

Catch the Love Island reunion show on Sunday July 30th