Love Island’s Amber Davies is dating this footballing icon’s son!

Kem Cetinay's ex girlfriend has moved on

She was once one half of Love Island power couple – Kem and Amber, after the pair scooped the 50K prize on the show last year – but fast forward a few months and Amber Davies has got herself a new beau.

The starlet is said to be ‘smitten’ with Gary Lineker’s son Tobias, who is currently studying at Oxford Brookes University.

According to a source: ‘Amber and Tobias hit it off from their first meeting, so he made the first move and invited her out for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

‘They had a lovely evening and have been on a few dates since then. He seems really smitten with Amber. She hasn’t met his parents, but that’s something he’d like to happen.’

A post shared by Tobias Lineker (@tobiaslineker) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:34am PDT

If you think Gary Lineker’s hunky son has got a familiar face, it’s probably because he bares a striking resemblance to Amber’s ex – Kem Cetinay.

The pair called time on their romance back in December and blamed their hectic work schedules – including Kem’s Dancing on Ice training regime – for the split.

And, when Amber was spotted getting cosy with Pete Wicks just weeks later, Kem admitted he was ‘gutted’.

‘I’m not going to lie when I say that it does really hurt. I am gutted. It does make me sad. It is hard to see,’ he said. ‘I am not going to sit here and say it is fine — I still have feelings for her — but at the end of the day, if she wants to date a celeb then I have to accept it. There’s nothing I can say.’

We wonder what he’ll make of her latest squeeze…