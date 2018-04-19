About time, guys!

They’ve been back together for five months now, after breaking up last year April, and now Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have made another big step in their relationship.

Sharing a photo to her 900k followers, Cara, 27, revealed that they were now in an officel relationship on Facebook.

‘About time really,’ she wrote alongside a screen grab of their relationship status, complete with a laughing and dancing emoji.

The loved up post comes a year after the duo called it quits, following a series of explosive rows.

After striking up a romance on the ITVBe show – which they won in 2016 – Cara and Nathan decided to go their separate ways last April.

‘They’ve both mutually agreed to call it quits. It hasn’t been an easy decision but in the end they decided things would be better apart,’ an insider revealed at the time.

‘They stayed really amicable and will definitely do all they can to be friendly.’

A month later however, Cara announced that she was pregnant with their first child, leading many fans to suspect they’d naturally get back together.

Nevertheless, the duo stayed apart, but insisted that they’d co-parent once the baby was born.

‘He’s going to be there for the baby and I’m making him aware of all the midwife appointments and scans, so he’s in the loop and so’s his mum. We’re not together but we’re doing it together,’ Cara revealed in an interview.

But the duo appeared to have rekindled their romance by August, when Cara teased that they were getting on ‘better than ever.’

A month later, the brunette beauty revealed that they had been ‘dating again’ and the pair confirmed they were back together in November, sharing a kiss on Instagram, as Nathan wrote: ‘To squash all the rumours me and @cara_delahoyde are back together and stronger than ever !!! Right before xmas. #happyfamily.’

Now, the lovebirds are enjoying life as new parents with their baby boy Freddie – who they welcomed on December 13.

N’aww!