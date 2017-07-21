This contestant has revealed all...



Love Island contestant Chloe Crowhurst was known for her love of gossiping during her time in the villa.

And now it looks like this Essex lady has opened up once more.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: OMG! Love Island couples choose which islanders they want to be DUMPED from the show days before the final

Chloe appeared on Friday’s edition of This Morning with Rylan Clark and Sara Green to discuss the latest happenings inside the Love Island villa.

And Chloe didn’t hold back, the star revealed that she’s rooting for her ‘little babies’ Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies to win the show and take home that £50,000 prize.

The reality star said: ‘Every time I watch them I get a tear in my eye. I feel like they’re my little babies – they’ve come so far. They’re a really good match.’

‘In a year’s time – Kem and Amber will still be together – everyone else, I don’t know!’

And the LI contestant got brutally honest about her fellow islanders relationships, including Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville‘s romance, which has been under strain since viewers and islanders alike have been questioning how genuine Gabby’s feelings are.

The Essex lady said: ‘I love Marcel to bits, but I don’t know if their relationship will actually work on the outside world.’

But the real shock came when Chloe appeared to confirmed that Jamie Jewitt DID leave his girlfriend to go on the show, the Essex lady said: ‘do you wanna know a little secret? Jamie dumped one of my friends two hours before he flew out to Ibiza. It’s in the papers!’

And viewers of the show were NOT happy with Chloe’s latest confession, one user took to Twitter and said: ‘Chloe trying to stir on # thismorning wasn’t she the one who left Jon Clark to go into the villa # loveisland‘

A second said: ‘Chloe saying Jamie dumped her pal 2 hours before going Mallorca as if anyone’s gonna believe s**t that comes out her mouth # loveisland’

A third added: ‘And i really don’t think Chloe should have said that on live TV . She clearly has sour grapes over Jamie and her friends # thismorning’

In case you missed it Chloe was also accused of leaving boyfriend and TOWIE star Jon Clark to head into the LI villa, claims she has denied.

However since the accusations that Jamie left his girlfriend for the show, his mum Jenny has cleared up the rumours and confirmed that her son was indeed single.

With only a few days left of our fave show, we’re sure Jamie will clear things up once and for all when he’s back to reality.