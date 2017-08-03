All for a good cause

Chris Hughes won over the entire nation during his stint on ITV2’s hit show Love Island.

And now the 22-year-old has signed up to participate in a charity football match in honour of the late Bradley Lowery.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Rio Ferdinand shares emotional message for his kids following the tragic loss of their mum and grandmother

Chris will be joined by a heap of celebrities, with all proceedings raised from the match going to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

All participating celebrities will either be playing for boxer Tony Bellew‘s ‘Bradley’s Blues’ or Katie Price‘s ‘The Lowery Legends’.

And it’s no surprise that Chris will be playing for Katie’s team as she has openly revealed her interest in the reality star.

The LI favourite is very happy to be part of the cause, saying: ‘As a lifelong Sunderland fan, it is a massive honour to be asked to play in this match.’

‘Bradley touched the heart of every football fan up and down the country and brought the football world together during his brave fight. He will forever be fondly remembered by everyone.‘

Sunderland supporter, Bradley sadly lost his battle with cancer on July 7, aged six.

At just 18 months, Bradley was diagnosed with Neruroblastoma, he beat the disease once but sadly it came back.

The little lad struck a cord with the entire nation and had a fantastic friendship with footballer Jermaine Defoe.

Chris will be in good company as he will be playing the match alongside Blue‘s Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan, Anthony Costa, EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and a whole host of other famous faces.

The match is set to take place on Sunday September 3, at Goodison Park.

With all proceedings going to a VERY good cause, we hope this bunch of celebs can raise as much money as possible.