Go, Gabby!

Gabby Allen gave us major body envy when she showed off her rock-hard abs and super-toned legs on last year’s Love Island.

And now the fitness fan is helping others get in tip-top shape – starting with her pal and former LI contestant Olivia Buckland, 24, who will tie the knot with Alex Bowen this summer.

‘She asked me to help her get her booty on point – even though she’s already got a great bum,’ reveals Gabby when we catch up with her for a chat.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘I assume she’ll want me to help her for her hen do, which is coming up in June, so I’ve planned a lot of things she’s basically going to hate me for!’

Gabby may be confident in the booty department, but she does have her body hang-ups.

Last year, LI fans watched the Scouse beauty break down on the dating show, as she admitted to being insecure about her boobs.

‘I just feel like I’m the ugliest person in here,’ she confessed to her then-boyfriend, Marcel Somerville, before revealing her plans to go under the knife.

But since leaving the show has the 26-year-old changed her mind?

‘I still want a boob job!’ she insists. ‘I’ve felt like this for years – it wasn’t the show. There has been an opportunity for me to do them since coming out, but I want to do it when it’s right for me.’

MORE: OUCH! Marcel Somerville confesses he DID cheat on Gabby Allen while on holiday with her!

For now, Gabby – who has joined interactive exercise platform Fiit as a personal trainer – wants to promote a positive body image to her young followers.

‘I’ve got an obligation to let young people know that they don’t need to have surgery,’ she says.

‘The Fiit platform is great because you have a week’s worth of exercise at your fingertips and you can challenge yourself using cardio, yoga and strength conditioning.’

Sign up to the Fiit platform and be trained by Gabby at fiit.tv or the App store