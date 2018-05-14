Love Island’s Iain Stirling reveals ‘baby plans’ with Laura Whitmore

The Love Island voiceover man speaks exclusively to Now at the BAFTAs

Love Island‘s hilarious voiceover man Iain Stirling has revealed plans to have a baby with his gorgeous girlfriend Laura Whitmore.

With Iain being a proud Scotsman and Laura being an Irish presenter, they both have strong accents – and Iain has clearly thought about what that would mean for their future children.

Speaking to Now! at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018, he said: ‘We’re going to have the most Celtic baby of all time!’

And Iain is clearly smitten with his girlfriend – who he’s been dating since the summer of 2017.

Speaking about their relationship, he gushed: ‘It’s really good, Laura’s lovely, we’re happy, I think she’s happy. She’s lovely, she’s cool and I like her. It’s just fun.’

SO CUTE!

However, when it comes to his perfect date night, Iain is much less romantic.

He told us: ‘My perfect date night would be pub, football, fry-up!’

Nice. We’re not sure Laura would approve!

With a new batch of Love Island hopefuls looking for love heading into the villa very soon, Iain is getting extremely excited (as are we!) – but he has no idea about who’s going in.

He insisted: ‘I don’t look at any of them before because I want to watch it like a viewer, I want to be like you guys and see it as it happens.’

Laura and Iain began dating after meeting an an ITV bash last year. They kept the relationship private at first, wanting to keep the romance out of the spotlight for as long as they could.

‘They kept the relationship private to give it the best possible chance, but it’s well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are,’ revealed a source close to the couple at the time.

‘They are very much in love and are boyfriend and girlfriend.’