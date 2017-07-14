Mike who?

They were booted off earlier than they should have been, but that’s not stopping Jess Shears and Dom Lever becoming the ultimate Love Island power couple on home soil.

In their very first photo shoot since the show, the pair have teamed up with BoohooMAN and Boohoo to produce this pretty stylish set of snaps…

Dampening the #Muggymike rumours, the couple show off their tanned bods in the steamy shots – with Jess in bodysuits and bikini’s and Dom wearing a slick selection of Boohoo‘s finest menswear.

Posing in a hotel, we can see the Love Island duo only have eyes for each other – and if we’re going by their adorable Instagram posts, they are the real deal.

From doing TV appearances, to getting couples mani’s together, the duo have been pretty much inseparable since their reunion.

Despite Jess only being in the Love Island villa for 18 days, she’s clearly making the most out of her fame with beau Dom, who lasted 28 days in the villa.

All outfits featured in the campaign, are available to buy from the budget high street favourite. And we might not all look like Jess and Dom, we can at least steal their style.

We can’t wait to see what these two Love Islanders do next.