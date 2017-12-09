Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell confirmed to appear on Celebrity Big Brother

Jonny dated Camilla Thurlow and Tyla Carr while he was on the summer dating show

We were nigh-on obsessed with Love Island during the summer, and Now even took a trip over to the set in Mallorca to meet the contestants ahead of the show.

And we’re a little bit obsessed now with the fact that Jonny Mitchell has been confirmed as the first male face for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother, which starts in January.

After leaving Love Island, Jonny went on to date Made In Chelsea’s Stephanie Pratt, so he’s likely to be gunning for more romance when he heads into the CBB house.

An insider told The Sun: “Viewers really enjoyed watching him on Love Island this summer – and clearly there’s still more to see from Jonny.

READ THE LATEST CELEBRITY GOSSIP HERE

“His split from Stephanie was a major factor in Channel 5 booking him for the new series.

“He is guaranteed to bring some drama to the house and romance one of the female contestants.”

Many of the boys from Love Island have spread their reality TV wings and headed to other shows.

Some seriously satisfying lunch moves were made today down at @mckgrill, if you're around Woodford you should totally check it out! 🍽🍽🍽 A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:24am PST

While Sam Gowland will be appearing on the new series of Geordie Shore, Mike ‘Muggy Mike” Thalassitis is heading for Celebs Go Dating. “Jonny is going to be a big hit on the show.

Controversial Jonny was no stranger to drama when he was on Love Island. He had a bust-up with Camilla after questioning her on her feminist beliefs, leaving her in tears.

Jonny told Camilla: “I believe that women almost have more opportunities [than men].”

Always a pleasure seeing this legend! Can't wait to see him smashing it big time on Geordie Shore 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 @samgowland #wyeaye #imfookintellinya 😂 A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:48am PST

We’re not sure that we quite agree with you there, Jon boy…

Read more about Jonny Mitchell here

Other celebrities confirmed for CBB include Tory MP Charlotte Leslie and transgender news presenter India Willoughby.

CBB will be full of drama – mark our words. See you on the sofa in January…