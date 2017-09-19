And it's a dream come true for him...

Kem Cetinay has just reached a new level of fame – after he is proud owner of a Pizza Hut black card.

The 21-year-old Love Island hunk, who won this years’ reality show alongside girlfriend Amber Davies with whom he split the £50,000 prize money, could afford to order pizza for the rest of his life off those winnings.

But Kem, won’t have to spend a penny of it on his beloved takeaway after, she boasted about being the new worthy owner of a prestigious Pizza Hut black card which entitles him to free pizza for a year.

He uploaded a video clip to his Instastory which showed him opening a small pizza slice black box to reveal the card inside, and he can be heard saying: ‘What a day! I always dreamed of having a black card and the day has finally come… Pizza Hut, omg, thank you very much’.

He later uploaded a snap of himself sat in the back of a car, with his shoes off and with five Pizza hut boxes on the seat opposite, to which he annotated with crying with laughter emojis.

The news comes after fellow islander Johnny Mitchell broke news that he was to receive a Nandos black card.

Other reality stars who own Pizza Hut black cards include Ashley James and Georgia Kousoulou and it entitles them to £100 worth or free food or drink each time they visit.

Lets hope Kem is planning on sharing the pizza, or he’s going to have to do some serious work to burn off those calories.

Fear not, as superfans can also get a slice of the action – all VIPs need to do is upload fun and creative videos showing why they love pizza to Twitter or Instagram, tagging @pizzahutuk and #VIPMe

We know how we’ll be spending our lunch breaks…