Biggest Love Island bombshell since Olivia met Chris' cows?!

As with any break up, it can all get a lil’ tricky.

Tears, long evenings with the Ben and Jerry’s and dodgy 4am Tinder blips. Yup, it’s not all fun and games in the world of love.

However, when you found your relationship on a certain show called Love Island, things can be even *more* difficult- so we’re really feeling for Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech.

The pair, who found love in the first series of the mega ITV2 show, recently welcomed their baby daughter Vienna into the world- very shortly before sadly announcing they had decided to call it a day on their relationship.

At the time, the reasoning for this was slightly unconfirmed- with the pair claiming not to have spoken for the final few weeks of Cally’s pregnancy.

And, after appearing to cryptically reference the reasoning for his split on Twitter, writing ‘the grass is never greener’, Cally had reached out to her Ex with a reply which reads ‘n u know this’- leading fans to believe that Luis had potentially been unfaithful.

However, Luis has now spoken out about the end of his romance- revealing he cheated on Cally in a shock post.

In a very lengthy post shared to his social media as sited by the MailOnline, new dad Luis writes: ‘There’s a lot of stuff in the press that have stating that I’ve been unfaithful to Cally… I’m going to say I haven’t been and I’m honestly gutted about it. I’m trying my hardest to get my family and Cally back and put things right’.

After defending his infidelity as a mistake, the former Love Island ‘fella then added: ‘I love Cally more than the world and can’t wait to put things better for the family. Sorry for letting everyone down, most of all Cally and my family’.

The post, which has since been deleted, managed to cause quite the reaction from fans.

In fact Mike Thalassitis, more commonly known as Muggy Mike of the most recent Love Island season, had reached out to Luis to share his support for the very sensitive post- writing, ‘Always got you brother’.

Alice Perry