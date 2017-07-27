That was quick!

He was known as Doctor Marcel by the Love Island narrator Iain Sterling, and now the former Blazin’ Squad member has confirmed that he is officially releasing a book – titled named Dr. Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, Marcel Somerville wrote: ‘News!! I’m excited to announce I am releasing my own book in August with @BlinkPublishing ‘Dr. Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love’ # loveisland’

And the ex-islander also posted on his Instagram, captioning: ‘So excited to announce this! 🎉🍾❤️🏝📖#Repost @blinkpublishing Not putting all our eggs in one basket… but on paper this could be the book of the season? We are super excited to announce that Blink has signed Marcel Somerville to publish Dr Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love due out of 24th August 💕’

Discussing this new business venture, Marce revealed: ‘I’ve always been the one my friends would go to for romantic advice, so being able to be a guru to the nation is an exciting prospect.

‘Dr Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love is gonna share all my knowledge and all the things I learned during my Love Island experience.’

The book’s full title is Dr Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love: The Guide to Finding Love the Love Island Way and is described as ‘the perfect guide for men and women who are navigating the often overwhelming world of modern dating.’

And he better hurry up and get writing, as the book is due out on August 24. So soon!

The islander – who came in 4th place alongside girlfriend Gabby Allen on the hit reality show – has already been receiving a lot of love from both the public and his fellow islanders.

Ex-contestant Tyne-Lexy wrote: ‘Proud of you, fully deserve it.’

And another pal from the show, Chloe Crowhurst, congratulated: ‘Amazing news!!!! Well done Marc x’

Hopefully we’ll find out some juicy gossip from inside the villa, too…

