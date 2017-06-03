Love Island’s Marcel Somerville has slept with ‘hundreds of girls’

Marcel has 'lost count' of the notches on his bed post...

As explosive as Love Island is, it’s fair to say that the on-screen sexy times give the Islander’s that extra edge of controversy.

Following last years series of in-bed drama (e.g: Miss GB Zara’s dethroning following her intimate moment with Alex, Emma and Terry’s v. explicit bedroom antics), we’re thinking this season might be *just* as crazy.

Especially considering one upcoming Islander is former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel- who claims to have had a *great* deal of experience with the ladies.

During CelebsNow’s visit to the Love Island gaff, Marcel had shared some rather intimate secrets about his previous musical career- claiming to have slept with ‘hundreds of girls’. Yikes!

Marcel explains, ”I’ve slept with hundreds of girls. I was in a band, it’s hard to keep count’.

How many is too many to keep count, Marcel? Er- ‘It’s in the mid hundreds, maybe 500, maybe 400, maybe 300. It’s 15 years of sex since I was 16, so it’s not that bad’.

However, despite the notches on his bedpost being somewhat larger than most, Marcel remains adamant that he is looking for love- sharing that he wouldn’t class himself as a ‘player’.

We’re glad to hear it, Marcel!

Let's go #loveisland2017 ☀️🌴#teammarcel #summer A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on May 30, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Speaking of entering the Love Island villa, Marcel shares: ‘I’m going to be a great islander because girls love me, I’ve got great energy and I’m always positive. I’ve basically got a great all-round personality. I’m not going to lie, I do find it quite easy to find girls.

He then added, ‘My best girlfriend would describe me as confident, generous, and lovely! I’ve got a lot of female friends. Girls just want to be my friend for some reason. I hope it’s because I’m a nice person’.

Catch Marcel and co in the brand spankin’ new series of Love Island from Monday onwards!

Alice Perry