See you at the crossroads...

It’s the news every Love Island addict has been waiting for… probably.

Blazin’ Squad are reuniting!

Thanks to Marcel Somerville’s popularity in the villa – and his not so subtle reminders of his time in the band – the 10-strong boyband are making a comeback.

With hits like Crossroads and Flip Reverse, the early noughties London crew will be hitting the stage once Marcel leaves the villa.

But while it’s still unclear whether all members of the original line-up will reform – we can expect brand new music, according to band member, Ollie Georgiou.

‘It will be the original line up, obviously there’s 10 of us. I’m not sure if all 10 of us will be doing it, but there will be a good chunk of us doing it,’ Ollie – who goes by Freek in the squad – said.

‘It’s been a long while since a lot of us have been on stage and toured. Fingers crossed! We’ve had the offers from promoters so hopefully. If it can come together then all good.’

He added to Metro Online: ‘If we do do a tour and and start getting it all together then there will be new music. We wouldn’t rely on old stuff and a lot of it would be done by Marcel because he’s very creative.’

Fans of the group, who saw streams of their songs soar by 2500% on Spotify since Marcel appeared on the show, were quick to announce their excitement at seeing the boys’ on the road.

But after showing off their talent in the villa, perhaps Marcel’s new pals, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, will be making a guest appearance on the line-up.

Watch this space…