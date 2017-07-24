Has Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis got his sights set on THIS TOWIE star?

People seem to think so...

Love Island‘s Mike Thalassitis – AKA ‘Muggy’ Mike – has literally been involved in dramz since he walked through those villa doors.

And now people seem to think that he has his eyes set on a certain Essex lady.

Mike had a dramatic villa experience the first time round as he found himself caught up in a love triangle with fellow islanders Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

Upon his departure rumours began swirling that Mike had slept with fellow evictee Jessica Shears, rumours they have both denied.

Mike then returned to the villa for a second time and shacked up with Tyla Carr, but the pair were voted off the show shortly after.

And now it seems like Mike is trying to pursue a certain TOWIE lady.

People began to notice that Mike has been liking a lot of Megan McKenna‘s Instagram posts, and an insider has told The Sun Online: ‘Everyone knows that liking someone’s Instagram posts is how people flirt nowadays, and Mike went through loads of Megan’s pictures and liked them.’

And Megan’s fans were quick to notify her beau and fellow TOWIE star Pete Wicks of Mike’s ‘flirtatious’ liking.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘@P_Wicks01 muggy mike is liking lot of @Megan_Mckenna_ pictures, trying to make his muggy moves again just to gain a place on towie!’

Whilst a second said: ‘Cringing at Mike from love island liking every picture of @Megan_Mckenna_ thinking he has a chance.’

And it seems like the accusations made Mike have a change of heart, with the insider adding: ‘However people noticed and accused him of making a move on Megan while she’s with Pete and trying to wangle a place on Towie.’

‘This seems to have embarrassed Mike and he immediately unliked the snaps and unfollowed her.’ Eeek!

And it looks like things could be off between Mike and Tyla after a voice recording was released of him saying he wasn’t that into the brunette beauty.

However on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun, Mike cleared the air with Tyla saying: ‘I do regret saying that because it was a bit muggy to Tyla.’

Well it seems as though Mike is very much single and is defo ready to put his eggs in someone’s basket!