This year’s Love Island series saw a lot of the islanders coupled up with their dream partners.

And although most of them are looking stronger than ever, sadly one couple has called time on their relationship.

Montana Brown and beau Alex Beattie have decided to call it a day, only a matter of weeks since leaving the villa.

Both islanders took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to confirm the split.

Montana wrote: ‘Alex and I have decided to split. Making our relationship work on the outside has been hard. He hasn’t been the same since coming out of the villa. Despite this we are still close and I will always support him’.

Alex also shared a strikingly similar message with his followers.

‘Me and Montana met yesterday and have decided that it’s best to call it a day with our relationship with each other. It’s been very hard on the outside to make us work how we desired. I still have strong feelings towards her and will be remaining close friends and supporting her throughout everything.’

The revelation comes just days after Montana spoke exclusively with us at Now and revealed that, ‘things were good’ between the pair.

The couple only had eyes for each other during their time in the villa, after Mon was unlucky in love before her man arrived.

However rumours of a split have been swirling for quite some time, as the pair haven’t been spotted together since leaving the villa.

And Montana set tongues wagging as she left the Love Island: Reunion after party with none other than fellow islander Simon Searles.

Despite the demise of their romance things are looking up for this gorgeous pair, as Montana has been revealed as the new brand ambassador for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, whilst Alex has been modelling for Boohoo Men.

Although we’re sad to see them split, we’re sure it’s for the best.

Well, they’re back on the market ladies and gents!