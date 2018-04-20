The Love Island beauty is BACK!
It’s nearly been a whole year since she burst onto our TV screens on Love Island, and now we’re thrilled to hear Montana Brown is returning to the box. YAY!
The brunette beauty has signed up to another reality TV show, but this one is far less luxurious than Love Island.
See, Montana is following in the footsteps of TOWIE’s Lydia Bright and Lucy Meck and heading to a remote island on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.
But, unlike Love Island – where she spent months toning up beforehand – the 22-year-old has been told she must gain weight before she tries to survive on an uninhabited island for four weeks.
A TV insider said: ‘The Island makes other reality shows look like a walk in the park. Montana is really looking forward to the challenge, but she’s worried about the lack of food.
‘She has a fast metabolism and enjoys eating healthy meals.’
The warning comes from show bosses after Lucy Mecklenburgh was given similar advice before heading out to the island last year, where she later met boyfriend Ryan Thomas.
Reflecting on her time on The Island – where she lost two stone – Lucy said: ‘I was told you should get used to eating less and less but then the I was told, ‘No, no, no you need to put on some weight. So I put on half a stone before I left.
‘It was weird because when you’re there you don’t really feel as thin as you are because you don’t have a mirror so you don’t really know how tiny you are and then you get back and you realise.’
Montana’s TV comeback comes just weeks after she was dropped by MTV – where she’d been trying her hand at presenting.
On her axing, a source said: ‘Montana is a lovely girl but unfortunately she didn’t resonate with our viewers.
‘Bosses felt that her performance in front of the camera was wooden and that it was best her six month contract wasn’t renewed.’
She will join the likes of Jo Wood and Roxanne Pallet Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.