The TV star says he's dealing with the shock news in his own way

Love Island star Nathan Massey has defended the way he’s reacted to Cara De La Hoyde’s pregnancy news after criticism from fans.

The 24-year-old acknowledged the announcement on Twitter following ex-girlfriend Cara’s revelation on Monday that she’s expecting but he’s yet to say anything else about it, something that hasn’t gone down well with some.

When Nathan posted an Instagram selfie on Thursday with the quote ‘Let your smile change the world , not the world change your smile’, one user commented: ‘U gonna mention your baby?!!!’

Let your smile change the world , not the world change your smile 😁👍🏼💯❤️ A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on May 18, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The TV star explained that he’d already referenced it on Twitter but the disgruntled follower replied: ‘Can’t you put it on here! U are a lovely man please work things out with her.

‘I’m a single mum and it’s tough. Really tough. You love each other and have created something wonderful. You will regret not being part of the pregnancy’

Nathan wasn’t going to take the criticism lying down though and explained that he’s simply dealing with his impending parenthood in his own way.

‘I am apart of the pregnancy but I don’t want to chuck it down peoples necks every minute I get a chance to,’ the Essex boy answered back.

‘plus it’s my business and don’t think I need to share it with the world constantly x I’m not having a dig at you it’s the way i deal with it x ❤️😘’

Nathan soon received plenty of support from fans after the row, with many agreeing with his response to it all.

‘Keep smiling! I agree that you dont need to justify anything, plus getting back with someone just for a baby NEVER works!’ one admirer wrote.

Another added: ‘keep being you and reiterating your quote! You really do appear to have a heart of gold and you do not need to explain your reasons/actions to anyone’

Nathan responded to several of the comments to show his gratitude for their kind words.

It comes after the TOWIE star revealed he was spending some time abroad with his family following the bombshell.

‘Chilling and reflecting on life with 1 of my fav people in the world ! Aunty @debjroberts at the Massey’s Portuguese retreat,’ Nathan had posted earlier in the day with a snap beside the pool.

Chilling and reflecting on life with 1 of my fav people in the world ! Aunty @debjroberts at the Massey's Portuguese retreat ☀️❤️ A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on May 18, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

The dad-to-be had previously said of Cara’s baby news in a Twitter message: ‘Yes it’s true..I’m going to be a Dad.

‘Its an emotional time for me and I’m overwhelmed by all the support from both my family and friends’

Meanwhile Cara, 26, has been documenting her pregnancy woes this week, having revealed that she’s been suffering from morning sickness.

It’s thought that Cara and Nathan – who announced their split last month – will welcome their little one in November.