Harry's bandmates have been paying tribute to Robin Twist

Harry Styles has received a touching show of support from his One Direction bandmates after the death of his stepfather.

It was announced on Thursday that Robin Twist – husband of Harry’s mum Anne – had sadly passed away this week aged 57 following a ‘long battle with cancer’ and the news has been met with sadness by Harry’s fellow 1D stars.

Liam Payne was one of the first to pay tribute and shared a photo of Robin and Anne alongside a touching message.

‘Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin,’ the singer wrote.

‘What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today’s world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X’

Niall Horan shared the same image in black and white and sent his love to 23-year-old Harry and his family at this difficult time.

‘very sad to hear about the loss of Robin,’ the Irish star captioned the photo. ‘For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you’ll have met .

‘He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family .’

Louis Tomlinson also reached out via Twitter, writing in a post: ‘Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family.

‘You’ll be missed mate :(‘

Fans have also been sending supportive messages to Harry and his family following the sad news.

It comes just six months after it was announced that Louis’ mum Johannah Deakin had tragically passed away at the age of 43 following a battle with an aggressive form of leukaemia.