OMG! Former TOWIE star sparks rumours she’s heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle as she parties in Australia

Eek! Former TOWIE babe Lucy Mecklenburgh has sparked rumours that she could be entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle after pics emerged of her partying in Melbourne.

The reality star turned fitness guru joined beau Ryan Thomas in Aus at the beginning of the week. And now she’s left eagle-eyed fans speculating that she’s taking part in the reality show after sharing snaps from a penthouse in the city with her soap star BF.

Lucy shared pics from a gorge-looking balcony over looking the city (us? Jealous? Never..), just days before the I’m A Celeb premiere on 19th November. And fans were quick to notice that the pics looked awfully similar to Ryan’s social media snaps!

Friday feeling 🍷 #penthouse #melbourne #fridayvibes #travel #australia #penthousegoals A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:25am PST

That Friday feeling 🍺 A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:06am PST

Ryan is also hotly tipped to be heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle, leaving many fans guessing that Lucy is the latest celeb to join the line-up.

And fans are speculating that the pics may mean the pair are going in to the jungle together! The pair did take part in Celebrity Island together – so could this be their latest adventure?!

On Lucy’s pic, one fan wrote, ‘So you and @ryanthomas84are in Oz, oh and I’m a celeb is coming up, go figure! 🤔’, while another wrote, ‘Jungle….?’

We’re crossing our fingers!

On her trip Down Under, Lucy was also spotted partying the night away with Ryan’s new Neighbours co-stars at the annual Stakes Day horse racing event.

Lucy was spotted with Neighbours stars Tim Kano, Scarlet Vas and Sharon Johal at the races, shortly after it was announced that Ryan had won a role on the Aussie soap two years after leaving Corrie.

Rumours have flown for weeks that Ryan would be heading to the jungle this year.

But the adorable couple were recently rocked by claims that former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger planned to enter the jungle too.

Reports claimed that Lauren was planning to ‘flirt’ with Ryan in the camp to get back at Lucy, who dated her ex Mark Wright over six years ago.

However, Lauren has since slammed the reports, branding the claims absolute rubbish. Awks!

We can’t WAIT to see if Lucy and Ryan will be taking part in I’m A Celeb together!