These two are the CUTEST

When former Coronation Street star, Ryan Thomas bagged himself a job on Aussie soap Neighbours, fans began wondering whether he’d be able to make it work with girlfriend, Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Australia is a LONG way from Essex after all…

Luckily, the pair have proved they can go the distance as former TOWIE star Lucy jetted out to see her beau in Melbourne earlier this week.

And after reuniting Down Under, 33-year-old Ryan couldn’t resist sharing a video of his other half dancing around the room while enjoying an intimate party with their pals.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-one is clearly having a ball with 26-year-old Lucy who can be seen sexily showcasing her moves in a pair dark of skinny jeans and a gingham top.