When former Coronation Street star, Ryan Thomas bagged himself a job on Aussie soap Neighbours, fans began wondering whether he’d be able to make it work with girlfriend, Lucy Mecklenburgh.
Australia is a LONG way from Essex after all…
Luckily, the pair have proved they can go the distance as former TOWIE star Lucy jetted out to see her beau in Melbourne earlier this week.
And after reuniting Down Under, 33-year-old Ryan couldn’t resist sharing a video of his other half dancing around the room while enjoying an intimate party with their pals.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-one is clearly having a ball with 26-year-old Lucy who can be seen sexily showcasing her moves in a pair dark of skinny jeans and a gingham top.
Although the reality star’s face isn’t shown in the sassy video, a quick snoop on Lucy’s own Instagram confirms that it is her, as she posed for a photo with Ryan’s Neighbours co-star, Olympia Valance wearing the same outfit.
As well as videoing his GF, Ryan captured the group making punch, before sharing a photo of his mate carrying a load of shots.
Fitness fanatic Lucy has also been keeping her 1.2million followers up to date with her stay in Australia, although she’s noticeably chosen to keep her reunion with her boyfriend under wraps.
As well as sharing a snap of the weather – which is A LOT hotter than here FYI – the brunette beauty has also been posting photos of all the delicious food she’s been eating. We’re not jealous at all…
Lucy and Ryan have been dating for a few months after falling for each other (and sharing their first kiss) on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in April.
After Ryan announced his exciting Neighbours news back in October, Lucy gushed on Instagram that she was ‘proud’ of her other half for landing the role of Rafael Humphreys, two years after leaving Corrie.
Well, we can’t WAIT to see more pics of these two in Australia.