Will their relationship go the distance?

TOWIE‘s Lucy Mecklenburgh and Coronation Street star, Ryan Thomas were the celebrity couple we just didn’t see coming.

The beautiful pair first went public with their romance back in July after falling for each other (and sharing their first kiss) on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in April.

But after just a few months dating and some ridiculously cute Instagram shots, it looked like it was all over already after Lucy shared a rather cryptic message with her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the Essex beauty posted a photo of a frog which she’d come across during her stay at a health retreat.

PICS: Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas joins Neighbours! But what will it mean for his relationship with Lucy Mecklenburgh?

Next to the snap, the 26-year-old wrote: ‘I seem to attract frogs/toads’, along with a frog emoji. Hmmm…

However, it looks like Ryan has shut down any rumours of a split after he left a pretty sweet comment on his other half’s latest Insta picture.

As Lucy announced she was attempting to break the official Guinness World Record title for the Most people dipping egg soldiers (side note: where can we sign up?!), the actor simply wrote: ‘Love from the toad’.

LOL! Nicely done, Ryan!

Lucy’s confusing Insta post comes after 33-year-old Ryan revealed he’ll be moving Down Under after landing himself a major role in Aussie soap, Neighbours.

The dad-of one – who shares daughter Scarlett, 7, with ex and former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien – announced he’ll be taking on the role of bad boy Rafael Humphreys and confessed landing the part was a dream come true.

Watched this show growing up as kid and here I am the other side of the world playing the part of Raphael. @neighbours #grateful A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

‘I grew up watching Neighbours so to get the chance to join the cast is amazing,’ the actor – who played Corrie’s Jason Grimshaw for 16 years – said in a statement.

‘I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I’d like to play this part.

‘I spoke to the producer and found out more – it was very different from anything I’d played before – it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me.’

Before adding: ‘It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to start filming.’

Despite Ryan’s HUGE news, girlfriend Lucy has remained pretty silent about it on social media – but she did leave her own sweet message on Ryan’s announcement post, simply writing ‘proud’ beneath the photo. AW!

With Ryan away filming across the other side of the world, it looks like the couple will be following in the footsteps of Lucy’s ex Mark Wright and his wife, Michelle Keegan as they try to keep their romance alive long-distance.

Let’s hope these two can make it work!