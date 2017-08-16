The fiery comment shocked a lot of viewers

Luisa Zissman isn’t one to bite her tongue when it comes to controversial opinions, but The Apprentice star caused outrage this week when she made a shocking statement about Celebrity Big Brother housemate Jemma Lucy.

Appearing on CBB’s sister show Bit On The Side along with Kerry Katona on Monday night, pregnant Luisa began her rant about the Ex On The Beach star: ‘I just hate her, she’s just so awful.’

As the crowd jeered, Kerry added: ‘Jemma just looks like she needs a good wash’, before Luisa quipped: ‘In acid.’

Despite host Rylan Clark-Neal quickly moving the conversation on, unsurprisingly the 30-year-old’s shock comment didn’t go down well with viewers – especially in light of the recent spate of acid attacks in London.

‘Let’s @jem_lucy in acid WTF @metpoliceuk have a word with Luisa zissman!’ one furious viewer blasted.



Another slammed: ‘@TheLuluLife did you just say someone needed to be washed in acid? Wow how brain dead is she! #CBBBOTS.’

A third claimed the comment was ‘irresponsible’, Tweeting: ‘Seriously, Kerry says Jemma needs a good wash + Luisa adds in “acid”!?! That’s not cool #CBBBOTS #CBBUK #irresponsible.’

While a fourth added: ‘She needs to engaged her brain. A very stupid comment of her to make, considering the poor people that have been affected by acid attacks.’

But fiesty Luisa was quick to respond to the criticism and hit back saying people need to ‘get a grip’ and it was just a ‘flippant’ statement.

Tweeting to her 613k followers, she said: ‘So now we are trying to censor a figure of speech because it might offend, Jesus Christ get a grip Britain. In 2020 the UK will be mute.’



Before adding: ‘There is a difference between speaking figuratively and literally. If you are too thick to understand that I can’t help you.’

What do you think about Luisa’s comments? Let us know @Celebsnow!