The Apprentice star's followers noticed something different about her...

Luisa Zissman has revealed that she secretly gave birth to her third child earlier this month after fans voiced concerns about her.

The reality star shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday and admitted that she’d decided to tell everyone following questions from her followers about what was going on.

‘So many people have messaged me asking if the baby is ok because I chose not to share on my social media, and now my bump has gone!’ Luisa, 30, wrote alongside a photo of the little one’s hospital crib.

‘She is absolutely perfect & we are totally in love with her. I had her 3.5 weeks ago on Sunday 5th November at 6.56am.’

Luisa also revealed what she and husband Andrew Collins have decided to call their new daughter.

‘She weighed 7lbs 14oz and we named her Clementine Saskia Collins. 💕🍼#newprincess #mysecretbubble,’ the Apprentice star added.

Luisa – who also has daughter Indigo, 15 months, with Andrew as well as Dixie, 7, from her first marriage to Oliver Zissman – soon received lots of messages from fans relieved to hear that everything was okay.

Many had been left confused on Wednesday when the star had shared photos with no baby bump in sight taken at an awards do before her announcement.

‘Congratulations on the new addition!! I was looking at the blue dress picture thinking is she pregnant still?? Surely not with that figure! Think it’s great you let your follows know what’s going on and still keeping your children private,’ one Instagram user wrote.

Another added: ‘Oh my goodness!! I’ve been wondering when you were due. Congratulations!!’

Luisa – who announced she was expecting back in June, just 10 months after the birth of her second child – went on to explain a little more about why she had decided to break her silence.

‘I announced pregnancy because I was papped twice without me knowing and everyone said how fat I had gotten, it really upset me knowing I was 5 months pregnant so chose to announce pregnancy,’ she told a fan in the comments section.

‘Have only announced birth now because obvs bump is gone and ppl have been messaging thinking something bad happened to the baby. Xx’

The former Celebrity Big Brother star has regularly been posting photos on Instagram since Clementine’s birth with no mention of the baby until now, leading to countless questions from her fans about whether she’d had the tot or not.

Now the news is out there’s just one thing left to say – congratulations Luisa and family on your new addition!