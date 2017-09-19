Woah, this girl has been working hard!

Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright has been enjoying a sun-filled couple of months.

And the reality star has been soaking up the sunshine once more, but it’s her INCREDIBLE bikini body that has got people talking.

Lydia shared a poolside bikini snap with her 864,000 Instagram followers and fans were left stunned by her amazing abs.

Monday never looked so good. #Greece #IslandLife A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

The 27-year-old captioned the snap, ‘Monday never looked so good’, but it’s safe to say Lyds is the one looking real good!

And fans of the star couldn’t help but share their amazement at her fab bod.

‘Hello abs casually there xx,’ one user wrote.

Another commented: ‘Omg Lydia you look bloody amazing!!!! So jealous’.

Whilst a third added: ‘Aba abs abs @lydiabright you need to do a blog post on this gorgeous’.

And even Lydia’s ex TOWIE co-star Mario Falcone couldn’t believe his eyes, he wrote: ‘Lyds with the abs’ followed by several clapping emojis.

Whilst her mum and regular TOWIE fave Debbie credited her good genes for her daughter’s body writing: ‘You’ve inherited your perfect body from me’.

Lydia’s latest pic comes just weeks after she shared a candid no make-up selfie embracing her natural beauty.

She is currently working with fellow reality stars TOWIE’s Joey Essex, Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews, Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan and Ex on the Beach star Ashley Cain.

They’re in Greece and are said to be filming for a new E4 show, called Five Star Hotel, with details about the show still being kept under wraps.

But with a star studded reality line up like that, it’s sure to be highly entertaining.

We can’t wait to see Lydia back on the small screen!