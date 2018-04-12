Poor Arg!

TOWIE alumni Lydia Bright and James ‘Arg’ Argent were on and off more times than we can even remember back in the day.

They were basically Essex’s power couple.

But things turned sour when Arg admitted to cheating on her multiple times and the pair decided to go their separate ways back in 2016 (after a pretty huge row in Majorca). Eeek!

Despite the former flames both moving on – Lyds with hunky BF Lee Cronin, and Arg with TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins – it looks like there might still be a bit of bad blood between these two, as 28-year-old Lydia has now slammed her ex in a pretty huge way.

During an episode of The Chris Ramsey Show on Wednesday night, the reality babe took part in a drinking game where she was asked: ‘Who is better in bed? Your current boyfriend or Arg?’

And without even a millisecond’s thought, she replied: ‘My current boyfriend.’

Presenter Chris then asked Lydia if James is a grower or a show-er to which she replied: ‘NEITHER!’ Ouch!

When Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke – who was also a guest on the show – was later asked who his worst ever celebrity lover was, he joked: ‘Arg,’ to which Lydia declared: ‘Mine, too.’ Double ouch!

Despite throwing some major shade at her ex, Lydia did go on to praise 30-year-old Arg for overcoming his insecurities and stripping for charity show The Real Full Monty last month.

‘I missed it because I was away but he had balls to strip off on TV and it was great that he did it for charity’, Lydia said.

‘His grandad had prostate cancer so I know it was a matter very close to his heart. He is body conscious so it is a massive deal for him.’

How sweet is that? And the blonde beauty also wished Essex’s newest hot couple – Arg and Gemma – well in their relationship, as Lydia added: ‘They were always together in between me and him and they always got on so well.

‘I love Gemma and I want to see him happy. I really do.’