Lydia bares all in this selfie...

Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright has been enjoying a sun filled holiday in Italy with her family.

She has been sharing a string of fabulous snaps including an amazing make-up free selfie.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent reveals MAJOR surgery plans following his four stone weight loss

Lydia took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the pic with her 860,000 followers.

She looks radiant whilst floating in the sea and has revealed the secret to her flawless holiday skin.

In my past life I was definitely a mermaid. 🌊 Sea water always works as the best remedy for my skin. Somehow every spot and blemish clears and I love when my freckles come out in the sun. But thank you to @vickygage @tranquilitybeautyspa for giving me the best pre holiday facial before my trip. A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The 227-year-old wrote: ‘In my past life I was definitely a mermaid. Sea water always works as the best remedy for my skin. Somehow every spot and blemish clears and I love when my freckles come out in the sun.‘

We have to say Lydia looks fab, and her fans thought so as well.

One user commented: ‘Best looking mermaid I’ve ever seen…’.

Another added: ‘Love your natural look’.

Whilst a third wrote: ‘So beautiful flawless’.

And a fourth added: ‘Naturally beautiful @lydiabright xx’.

Lydia has also been flaunting her incredible body whilst on her hols, including a snap of her pert derrière.

Put yo hands in the air if you been squatting for summer 🤣 Ps. How cute are the little old couple canoeing ❤️ A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

The reality star’s latest Instagram post comes a few days before ex boyfriend, James ‘Arg’ Argent makes his appearance on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking with This Morning‘s, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on Thursday’s installment of the show, Arg spoke about couple’s previous relationship.

‘We are friends. I saw her at V Festival. We had a catch up,’ Arg said.

When quizzed about a potential reunion between the pair he added: ‘As far as I am concerned I am just concentrating on myself, so not as far as I know.’

Lyds was previously linked to a mystery man after she posted a pic of the pair kissing on his birthday, but the post has since been deleted.

Well, we think this lady is looking AH-mazing, now get us to a beach for that sea water skin remedy asap!