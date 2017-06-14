The Made In Chelsea star gave birth on Monday

After what seems like a super speedy pregnancy, Made In Chelsea favourite Binky Felstead gave birth to her baby daughter earlier this week (Monday 12th June).

While her partner and new dad Josh ‘JP’ Patterson could hardly wait to tell the happy news to his followers, Binky has taken her time before taking to social media with her joy.

And what better time to address her fans with her happy announcement than on her birthday – as she’s now shared her first baby pic, and it’s so cute!

Binky turned 27 on Wednesday (14th June 2017), giving another reason for celebration at the moment. And she made her gleeful return to Instagram by posting a photo of her homecoming from hospital, with baby girl in tow:

Couldn't ask for a better birthday present … Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome 💗✨🎈🎉🎁 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

‘Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present… Just got to bring out little girl home!!!!

‘#happybirthdaytome’, she captioned the photo, showing a table laden with gifts: flower bouquets, prosecco, balloons, candles and baby Felstead-Patterson in a car seat, in prime position in the middle. Adorable!

Of course, plenty of people have taken the opportunity to pass on their well-wishes – on the birth of her baby, and on her birthday:

‘Congratulations binky!! I bet she’s beautiful and happy birthday too’, wrote one fan, while another chimed in with: ‘Happy Birthday Binky! And congrats to you and @joshuapatterson_jp on the birth of your baby girl!’

Celebrity friends such as Vicky Pattison and fellow MIC buddy Ollie Locke have also given their congratulations to the happy couple with posts of their own.

And though they’ve kept her name and face private for now, we’re sure she’s an absolute stunner – we can’t wait to meet her!