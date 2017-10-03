Fans were full of compliments for the reality star

She’s one of Made In Chelsea’s newest faces but there’s no doubt Daisy Robins has made quite an impression on viewers.

The stunning blonde joined Channel 4’s MIC earlier this year and most recently jetted to Ibiza with long-serving cast members Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton for the Ibiza spin-off

And it seems Daisy, 24, is keen to make sure she’s always beach body ready, as she took to Instagram this week to show off her amazing abs.

Posing in a crop top and matching joggers, the Chelsea native kept it casual as she took her adorable pooch for a stroll around Sloane Square.

Quick to compliment Daisy’s body, one fan wrote: ‘Someone has been working out!’ Another said: ‘Banging body!’ A third impressed follower simply asked: ‘How fit are you?!’

But she’s more than just a pretty face; like most of her fellow MIC stars, Daisy has a very interesting family history – including a connection to actual Walt Disney!

Daisy’s great-grandmother is D’Arcy Defries, who was responsible for bringing women’s polo to Britain in the 1930s and used to train horses with Disney. As you do…

‘They were really good friends,’ Daisy previously told the Debrief. ‘I’ve got the most amazing pictures at home that Walt Disney has given our family.’ That’s what you call family friends worthy of a Chelsea princess.

Well, that certainly beats our family connections…