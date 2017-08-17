Madge's eagle-eyed followers found her latest snap hilarious...

Pop legend, Madonna is not a woman who likes to do things by halves – and we love her for it.

So when she turned 59 on Wednesday, the American superstar obviously celebrated in the most outrageous way possible.

But while the singer posted a load of wild photos from Italy – including an AH-mazing snap of herself covered in grapes FYI – one particular picture got her 9.9 million followers talking, and not exactly for the right reasons…

In true Madonna style the mum-of-six posed on a white horse while dressed up in an extravagant lace dress and feathered top hat.

Next to the shot she wrote: ‘Because a Leo,’ along with a load of excited emojis.

Because A Leo…,,,,,,,,,,,,🦁😂🎉🐴🌈🎈♥️🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

And obviously hundreds of fans rushed to wish the star a Happy Birthday – however they also rushed to point out something VERY awkward about the stallion’s *uh-hem* undercarriage.

‘Why is her other foot hanging so far ba- ohhhh thats not her foot,’ joked one fan.



Another shocked fan added: ‘Omg look at that thing there under the horse. I thought it was her foot at first.’

A third added: ‘I really hope that’s your foot hanging like that.’

A fourth said ‘Why has that horse got five legs?!’ LOL!



Madonna followed up the hilarious shot with a load more snaps from her incredible birthday party as well as a video of herself singing along to her 2012 track B-Day.

When you can't remember the words to your own Song…..,..,,.,,,,,,🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🇮🇹♥️🤡🎂🎉🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕🦁💃🏻 Still a Happy Girl! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

There was just one problem – the A-Lister couldn’t quite remember all the lyrics…

But clearly realising her awkward error, Madonna captioned the funny clip: ‘When you can’t remember the words to your own song..

Before adding: ‘Still a Happy Girl!’

We’re glad to see you had a great – if not slightly awkward – birthday, Madge!