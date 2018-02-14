Malika Haqq throws shade at Blac Chyna as she flirts with Rob Kardashian

Whoa, Malika!

Malika Haqq is back in her home turf after appearing on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother last month.

And she didn’t come home to play.

The 34-year-old – who is best friends with Khloe Kardashian – sent the internet wild today as she appeared to throw shade at Kardashian rival, Blac Chyna, by flirting with her baby daddy, Rob Kardashan.

Awkward.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, ‘@robkardashian How come you never call me anymore? I’m the perfect comeback,’ before adding the hashtags ‘#BlacChynaWho #Ithinkiloveyou.’

Fans instantly rushed to comment on the post with some siding with video vixen Blac – who is the mother of Rob’s one-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

‘Blac Chyna will whoop your a** bruh. I would not come for her ever and I can’t stand her,’ one warned.

‘Shade, shade baby!’ another wrote, adding an emoji of a cup of tea.

However, while many agreed Malika didn’t want to get on the wrong side of the exotic model – who is currently in a bitter custody battle with Rob, after he posted revenge porn of her last year – others were in support of the proposed relationship.

So much so, they took to Twitter to share photos and comments of the pair – who actually had a brief romance in 2011, after hooking up on an episode of KUWTK spin-off, Khloe and Lamar.

‘I am here for this..I love where this is going…God is real,’ one follower wrote.

‘I think the both of you should’ve dated and would’ve made a very cute couple. Give it a try!!’ another said.

‘OMG I would die for this!’ a third wrote.

Although Rob, 30, is single, and so is Malika – it’s claimed she broke up with her ex boyfriend, rapper O.T Genasis, after she ‘caught him cheating’ in December – it doesn’t sound like the duo will be rekindling their romance any time soon.

It turns out, the shady post came at the same time as Malika was appearing on MTV game show Safeword – which pushes celebs to the limit with a series of humiliating games they can only stop by using their safe word.

Sharing a photo of herself and her twin Khadija, with the caption ‘DEAD MONKEY & NAIL POLISH #SAFEWORD’, Malika appeared to clear up the confusion.

DEAD MONKEY & NAIL POLISH #SAFEWORD A post shared by Malika (@forevermalika) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:18pm PST

Just when we thought there was going to be another Kardashian baby this year…