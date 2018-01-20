The CBB star talks about life in TV's most famous family

Her level-headed and calm demeanour during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house has won over a legion of new fans, but Malika Haqq has had plenty of practice for life under the camera lens.

She’s been best friends with pregnant Khloé Kardashian, 33, for 18 years, which has led to her making multiple appearances on hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians – meaning she is very experienced in the world of reality TV.

And while the 34-year-old American socialite may be carving out her own career, she is very grateful to her famous friends for giving her such an opportunity in the limelight.

‘It’s a blessing, because a lot of people don’t get to work with their [loved ones] the way that we do. So I am grateful for that,’ she tells Now.

‘We’re like family – we don’t know anything else. One thing I accepted about being on Keeping Up is that not only is it a gift to live your life with your friends, but it’s probably some of the best footage I’ll ever have. Those are memories that I couldn’t go out and pay to have documented.’

Malika explains that, contrary to popular belief, the Kardashian gang don’t go out partying every night. ‘I don’t think any of us are wild – we don’t really go out that much,’ she insists.

‘Our quality time is spent privately, either on our vacations or in our homes. But when we do, we do it well… Momma K can throw a party, honey!’

Like a Kardashian, Malika sports a toned but curvy figure. She was even kind enough to share her secrets.

‘Eating healthier is key. I eat more vegetables and fruit than anything else. You can always find them, everywhere you go.

‘Exercise is important too. I’ve had a gym put in my house, which is my treat to myself. I wake up early and the first thing I do is work out. Then I can get on with the rest of my day.

‘It took a long time to get this way, but I am proud of myself. When you create structure, things work out a lot better.’

It seems that for Malika, who is a trained actress, life is now set to change.

Before going in the CBB house she hinted she’d had enough of reality television, declaring, ‘My plan is to be seen more and heard less. I want to be quiet about my personal life and a little more controlled.’

Whatever direction she’s going in, we’re looking forward to keeping up with Malika.