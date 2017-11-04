Reality TV's loveliest man on celeb spars and TOWIE damsels in distress

Proving he really is as nice as he seems, Love Island star Marcel Somerville attended PINK London 2017 at London’s Zebrano last week with his mum Corletta. Cute!

The 31-year-old turned DJ for the special night, and Now caught up with him about life after the island…

Pressed on friend and former co-star Chris Hughes, 22, and his very public fallout with Katie Price, Marcel confesses, ‘Katie Price is a bit of a crazy person to go up against. I wouldn’t want to!’

Asked whether Chris and girlfriend Olivia Attwood will be able to sweep the drama aside, Marcel revealed, ‘I hope so. Olivia and I didn’t get along in the beginning, but by the end we were good friends.’

The former Blazin’ Squad member found himself at the centre of some drama last week, when Gemma Collins took a tumble at Radio 1’s Teen Awards.

‘Her legs were hanging over the edge and the stage was moving, so I was thought her feet were going to get cut off.’

Ever the gentleman, he says, ‘Everyone said I must have found it so hard not to laugh, but I was in shock.’

He and girlfriend Gabby, 25, are still as loved-up as ever, and have recently taken the massive step of moving in together.

Marcel enjoys having that special someone to come home to, but he does find one thing difficult. ‘She has so many clothes,’ he says. ‘Literally, one room is full of all her clothes.’