Mariah ramps up the romance with Bryan Tanaka as she invites him on a magical holiday to Aspen

She is the undisputed queen of Christmas, and Mariah Carey certainly doesn’t do things by halves when it comes to the holidays.

Now can reveal that Mimi, 47, plans to sweep new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 34, off his feet – and on to the slopes for that matter – as she’s invited him to join her on her annual ski trip.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

A source says, ‘Everyone who knows Mariah knows this is her favourite time of the year, and she only ever has her favourite people around her. She loves Aspen and inviting Bryan to join her and the family is a big gesture, and a sure sign they are moving forward with their relationship. The private jet is on standby for a trip to remember.’

It sounds like it’ll be a trip Bryan won’t want to miss, as Mariah is known to perform hits around the Christmas tree! The superstar goes all out to make sure the kids are in their element and they spend as much time in the snow as possible.

She has her own Christmas card that is just as fabulous as you’d imagine, usually with Mariah in a Mrs Santa Claus outfit that shows off her curves.

Sources close to Mariah say the annual trip could be the reason for her dramatic weight loss, as she has emerged looking trimmer than ever in recent weeks – no doubt in order to look her very best in a ski suit.

Mariah will certainly be feeling festive by then as the Colorado ski holiday comes as she celebrates the end of her All I Want For Christmas tour, which comes to the UK in December.

Sounds like there will be kisses under the mistletoe for Mimi…