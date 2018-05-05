Inside Mariah Carey’s amazing weight-loss secrets

Looking good, Mimi!

She was rumoured to have had a gastric sleeve last year, and judging by recent photos of her looking slimmer than ever, Mariah Carey is certainly doing something to keep herself in shape.

The 48-year-old appeared to have shed even more pounds since the start of the year when she was was reportedly down 2st, as she headed to dinner with her toyboy beau, Bryan Tanaka, 35.

And Mariah has been sharing her body transformation on Instagram ever since, recently posting a picture of her wearing a figure hugging dress as she hit the studio.

Captioned: ‘Pon de studio,’ Mimi showed off her slim waist to her 6.7 million followers.

Mariah’s image overhaul comes after the songstress was trolled at her Las Vegas residency last year, as fans accused her of being ‘overweight’ as she struggled to dance on stage.

But fast forward six months, and we’d be excused for thinking these photos came straight off the set of one of her 90s hits.

So, how did Mariah lose the weight?

It’s claimed Mariah visited a leading gastric surgeon in September, where she had a gastric sleeve – due to weight gained after her 2016 split with ex-fiancé James Packer – but the mum-of-two credits her figure to a diet of salmon and chicken broth.

‘As Mariah’s Caesars Palace residency came to a close, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online,’ a source close to the Honey hitmaker said.

It’s no secret Mariah has struggled with her weight throughout the years, with the star being accused of Photoshopping her pictures to appear skinnier on several occasions. In 2011, after giving birth to her twins – Moroccan and Monroe, six, with her ex Nick Cannon – she lost a whopping 5st.

However, by 2012, she’d piled the pounds back on again, as she admitted: ‘I’m a big-boned girl, I’m tall, so I always weigh more.’

But following her most recent weight loss, insiders say she’s finally ‘happy with this new chapter in her life’, so it sounds like mini Mariah could be here to stay!