The Essex lad is moving very quickly with his wedding plans

TOWIE star Mario Falcone may have a reputation as a ladies man, but it looks like the Lothario has changed his ways after announcing the exciting news that he’s getting married to girlfriend Becky Miesner.

But just a few months on and Mario has revealed some even BIGGER news about his engagement along with an adorable photo next to his wife-to-be.

Sharing a snap of the loved-up pair gazing into each other’s eyes on the top of a building with his 918k Instagram followers, 29-year-old Mario captioned the picturesque shot: ‘Wedding date booked’.

Wedding date booked ❤ A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

And as well as racking up more than 40k likes in just a few hours, Mario’s fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the CBB star, with one writing: ‘@mario_falcone17 I’m so happy for you , big big congratulations to you and Becky x’.

Another said: ‘Huge congrats you make a beautiful couple x’, and a third agreed: ‘Yay! Congratulations x’.

While a fourth simply added: ‘You two are just amazing’.

Reality pro, Mario announced that he’d proposed to Becky back in June with a sweet snap showing him down on one knee, holding out a ring with a beautiful sweeping Santorini coast behind them.

The Essex star captioned the shot: ‘She said yes!’, while make-up artist, Becky can been seen clutching her chest as she gazes down in shock.

And since the proposal the pair have been inseperable ever since, sharing a load of loved-up snaps enjoying their summer holiday.

Although it was back to work for Mario this month as he joined the rest of the TOWIE cast for his big return to the ITVBe show after being axed in 2014.

Last night in Marbella with the boys 🍺🍻🍷🥂 A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

The Essex gang – including old favourites Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent – have just got back to Blighty after spending the last few weeks partying in Marbella.

We wonder if Becky will be joining her hubby-to-be when the show starts up again?