The former TOWIE stars dated back in 2010

To say things ended badly between Mark Wright and Lucy Mecklenburgh would be an understatement, but it appears she’s finally ready to forgive him.

Former TOWIE star Mark, 30, is currently enjoying international success as a host on US show Extra and 26-year-old Lucy has heaped praise on the man who once labelled her a ‘kiss and tell girl’.

‘What Mark has done shows that hard work pays off if you have goals,’ Lucy told The Sun. ‘Everyone from the original TOWIE cast is doing really well. People have a stereotype about Essex; it makes me feel really proud. We’re all really hard workers.’

Lucy’s compliments come after Mark took to Twitter in 2013 to brand her ‘disgusting’ – after she claimed his skills in the bedroom weren’t up to scratch and compared him to her then-boyfriend Max George of The Wanted…

Mark fumed: ‘I don’t normally do this but after 3 yrs and someone who can’t even be classed as an X has used my name to get headlines again. Nothing but a kiss & tell girl with no class or dignity.

‘It’s low enough that you’ve been seeing someone for a month and already sold your story but leave my name out of it #Disgusting.’

Since their fiery split Mark and Lucy have both found love with former Coronation Street actors.

Mark married Michelle Keegan in 2015 while Lucy has been dating Ryan Thomas since they met on Celebrity Island last year.