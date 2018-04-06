Poor Mark!

Mark Wright has been revealed as the latest star to sign up for charity football match Soccer Aid – but suffered a VERY embarrassing moment during the announcement video.

The presenter shows off his skills with a few keepy-uppys at the beginning of the clip before boldly telling the camera: ‘Soccer Aid World Eleven – be scared’

Unfortunately he then totally ruins the effect of this by trying to kick a ball and falling flat on his backside! Oops.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Mark Wright reveals lengths he’d go to keep Michelle Keegan safe

Fortunately Mark, 31, manages to laugh off the blooper and quickly gets back on his feet again.

‘It’s cool, it’s cool,’ he says as he stands back up. Awks!

Despite the accident, Mark is clearly excited about returning to Soccer Aid after impressing fans with his skills during the 2016 match.

‘Soccer Aid for Unicef is a game like no other,’ the former TOWIE star explains in the footage.

The match takes place at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday 10 June and Mark will join stars including Olly Murs and team captain Robbie Williams.

Fans are excited to hear that Michelle Keegan’s man will be getting his boots on again, with one commenting on the video: ‘Yay! He played so well last socceraid!’

Another wrote: ‘Gotta have Mark won’t get anyone better than him’

During his last appearance at the 2016 match Mark was awarded the coveted Man of the Match award and he was even reportedly offered a two-week trial at Manchester United by the club’s manager Jose Mourinho.

He was also said to have had a ‘serious offer’ from former England boss Sam Allardyce.

Mark didn’t make a switch to being a full-time footballer though and has instead embarked on a career in Hollywood as a presenter for US entertainment show Extra, which has seen him hobnob with some VERY big names.

It’s kind of good to know though that, no matter how famous and successful you are, you can still end up falling over on camera!